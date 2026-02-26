Dorian Finney-Smith Out Feb. 26 Against Magic Due To Injury Management Injury

In his last game, a 125-105 win over the Jazz on Feb. 23, Finney-Smith tallied three points and four rebounds. Finney-Smith is averaging 3.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.