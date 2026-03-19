Donovan Mitchell Questionable March 19 Against Bulls Due To Eye Injury

Mitchell had 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in his most recent game, a 123-116 win over the Bucks on March 17. Mitchell is tops on his team in points per game (28.0), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

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