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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell Questionable March 19 Against Bulls Due To Eye Injury

Donovan Mitchell (Eye) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Bulls on Thursday, March 19. As of Thursday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 11.5 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

Mitchell had 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in his most recent game, a 123-116 win over the Bucks on March 17. Mitchell is tops on his team in points per game (28.0), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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