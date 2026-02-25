Donovan Mitchell Out Feb. 25 Against Bucks Due To Groin Injury
Donovan Mitchell (Groin) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Bucks on Wednesday, Feb. 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 109-94 win over the Knicks on Feb. 24, Mitchell put up 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Mitchell paces his squad in points per contest (28.5), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.