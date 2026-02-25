FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Donovan Mitchell Out Feb. 25 Against Bucks Due To Groin Injury

Donovan Mitchell (Groin) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Bucks on Wednesday, Feb. 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 3.5 with a total of 222.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 109-94 win over the Knicks on Feb. 24, Mitchell put up 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Mitchell paces his squad in points per contest (28.5), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
