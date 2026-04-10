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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell Out April 10 Against Hawks Due To Ankle Injury

Donovan Mitchell (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Hawks on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Hawks are favored by 7.5 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 8, Mitchell put up 31 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one block in a 122-116 win over the Hawks. Mitchell is tops on his squad in points per contest (27.9), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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