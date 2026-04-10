Donovan Mitchell Out April 10 Against Hawks Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on April 8, Mitchell put up 31 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one block in a 122-116 win over the Hawks. Mitchell is tops on his squad in points per contest (27.9), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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