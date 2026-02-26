FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers • #23 C

Donovan Clingan Questionable Feb. 26 Against Bulls (Illness)

Donovan Clingan (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday afternoon, the Trail Blazers are favored by 4.5 with a total of 234.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves on Feb. 24, Clingan totaled 11 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Clingan is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 11.9 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Donovan Clingan

