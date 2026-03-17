Dillon Brooks Out March 17 Against Timberwolves Due To Hand Injury
Dillon Brooks (Hand) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, March 17. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Timberwolves are favored by 4 with a total of 221.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 113-110 win over the Magic on Feb. 21, Brooks put up five points and three rebounds. Brooks is averaging 20.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.