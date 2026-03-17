Dillon Brooks Out March 17 Against Timberwolves Due To Hand Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 113-110 win over the Magic on Feb. 21, Brooks put up five points and three rebounds. Brooks is averaging 20.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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