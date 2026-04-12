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Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns

Dillon Brooks

Phoenix Suns • #3 SF

Dillon Brooks Out April 12 Against Thunder Due To Hand Injury

Dillon Brooks (Hand) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Thunder on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 212.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 10, Brooks posted 12 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 101-73 loss to the Lakers. Brooks is averaging 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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