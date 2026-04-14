Dillon Brooks DTD For NBA Play-In Against Trail Blazers Due To Hand Injury
Dillon Brooks (Hand) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament contest against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 14. As of Monday evening, the Suns are favored by 3.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 10, Brooks posted 12 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 101-73 loss to the Lakers. Brooks averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.