Devin Vassell Questionable April 12 Against Nuggets Due To Ribcage Injury

In his most recent game, a 139-120 win over the Mavericks on April 10, Vassell totaled five points, two rebounds and two assists. Vassell is averaging 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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