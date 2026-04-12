Devin Vassell Questionable April 12 Against Nuggets Due To Ribcage Injury
Devin Vassell (Ribcage) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Nuggets on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Spurs are favored by 11.5 with a total of 232.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 139-120 win over the Mavericks on April 10, Vassell totaled five points, two rebounds and two assists. Vassell is averaging 13.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.