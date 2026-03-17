Devin Vassell Out March 17 Against Kings Due To Ankle Injury

Vassell totaled 20 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal in his most recent game, a 119-115 win over the Clippers on March 16. Vassell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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