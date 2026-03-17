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Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs • #24 SG

Devin Vassell Out March 17 Against Kings Due To Ankle Injury

Devin Vassell (Ankle) is out for the upcoming game against the Kings on Tuesday, March 17. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Spurs are favored by 13.5 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

Vassell totaled 20 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal in his most recent game, a 119-115 win over the Clippers on March 16. Vassell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Vassell

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