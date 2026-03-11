Devin Carter Out March 11 Against Hornets Due To Calf Injury
Devin Carter (Calf) is out for the upcoming contest against the Hornets on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday evening, the Hornets are favored by 13.5 with a total of 225.5.
What It Means
Carter tallied 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10. Carter is averaging 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.