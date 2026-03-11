FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings

Devin Carter

Sacramento Kings • #22 PG

Devin Carter Out March 11 Against Hornets Due To Calf Injury

Devin Carter (Calf) is out for the upcoming contest against the Hornets on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday evening, the Hornets are favored by 13.5 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

Carter tallied 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10. Carter is averaging 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Carter

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Sacramento KingsRecent Sacramento Kings Player News

View All Sacramento Kings Player News