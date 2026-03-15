Devin Carter DTD For March 15 Against Jazz Due To Calf Injury

In his most recent action, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10, Carter had 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal. Carter is averaging 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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