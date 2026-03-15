Devin Carter DTD For March 15 Against Jazz Due To Calf Injury
Devin Carter (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Jazz on Sunday, March 15. As of Sunday morning, the Kings are favored by 2 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 114-109 win over the Pacers on March 10, Carter had 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal. Carter is averaging 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.