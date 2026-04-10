Devin Booker Out April 10 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on April 8, Booker posted 37 points, five rebounds and nine assists in a 112-107 win over the Mavericks. Booker paces his team in both points (26.1 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 3.9 boards. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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