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Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker Out April 10 Against Lakers Due To Ankle Injury

Devin Booker (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Lakers on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Suns are favored by 2 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 8, Booker posted 37 points, five rebounds and nine assists in a 112-107 win over the Mavericks. Booker paces his team in both points (26.1 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 3.9 boards. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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