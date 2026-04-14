FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns • #1 SG

Devin Booker DTD For NBA Play-In Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury

Devin Booker (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament game against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 14. As of Monday evening, the Suns are favored by 3.5 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 112-107 win over the Mavericks on April 8, Booker had 37 points, five rebounds and nine assists. Booker averaged 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Devin Booker

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Phoenix SunsRecent Phoenix Suns Player News

View All Phoenix Suns Player News