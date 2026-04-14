Devin Booker DTD For NBA Play-In Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury

In his last action, a 112-107 win over the Mavericks on April 8, Booker had 37 points, five rebounds and nine assists. Booker averaged 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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