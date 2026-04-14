Devin Booker DTD For NBA Play-In Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury
Devin Booker (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming 2026 NBA play-in tournament game against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 14. As of Monday evening, the Suns are favored by 3.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 112-107 win over the Mavericks on April 8, Booker had 37 points, five rebounds and nine assists. Booker averaged 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.