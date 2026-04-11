Devin Booker DTD For April 12 Against Thunder Due To Ankle Injury
Devin Booker (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Thunder on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Thunder are favored by 5.5 with a total of 215.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 8, Booker posted 37 points, five rebounds and nine assists in a 112-107 win over the Mavericks. Booker leads his squad in both points (26.1 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 3.9 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.