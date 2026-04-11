Devin Booker DTD For April 12 Against Thunder Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on April 8, Booker posted 37 points, five rebounds and nine assists in a 112-107 win over the Mavericks. Booker leads his squad in both points (26.1 per game) and assists (6.0), and averages 3.9 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

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