Derrick White Questionable March 29 Against Hornets Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on March 27, White posted 10 points, four rebounds and five assists in a 109-102 win over the Hawks. White is tops on his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 17.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

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