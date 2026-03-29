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Derrick White
Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Boston Celtics • #9 PG

Derrick White Questionable March 29 Against Hornets Due To Knee Injury

Derrick White (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Hornets on Sunday, March 29. As of Saturday evening, the Hornets are favored by 1.5 with a total of 215.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, White posted 10 points, four rebounds and five assists in a 109-102 win over the Hawks. White is tops on his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 17.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick White

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