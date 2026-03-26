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Derrick White
Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Boston Celtics • #9 PG

Derrick White Questionable March 27 Against Hawks Due To Knee Injury

Derrick White (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Hawks on Friday, March 27. As of Thursday afternoon, the Celtics are favored by 7.5 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

White tallied 12 points, two rebounds and six assists in his last action, a 119-109 win over the Thunder on March 25. White is tops on his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick White

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