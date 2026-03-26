Derrick White Questionable March 27 Against Hawks Due To Knee Injury

White tallied 12 points, two rebounds and six assists in his last action, a 119-109 win over the Thunder on March 25. White is tops on his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

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