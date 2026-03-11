Derrick White Questionable March 12 Against Thunder Due To Knee Injury
Derrick White (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Thursday, March 12. As of Wednesday evening, the Thunder are favored by 5 with a total of 217.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 125-116 loss to the Spurs on March 10, White tallied 34 points, five rebounds, seven assists and one block. White paces his team in assists with 5.7 per game, and averages 17.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.