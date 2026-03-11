FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Derrick White
Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Boston Celtics • #9 PG

Derrick White Questionable March 12 Against Thunder Due To Knee Injury

Derrick White (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Thursday, March 12. As of Wednesday evening, the Thunder are favored by 5 with a total of 217.5.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 125-116 loss to the Spurs on March 10, White tallied 34 points, five rebounds, seven assists and one block. White paces his team in assists with 5.7 per game, and averages 17.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

