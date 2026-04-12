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Derrick White
Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Boston Celtics • #9 PG

Derrick White Out April 12 Against Magic Due To Knee Injury

Derrick White (Knee) is out for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Magic are favored by 11.5 with a total of 217.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 10, White posted nine points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 144-118 win over the Pelicans. White paces his squad in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 16.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick White

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