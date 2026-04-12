Derrick White Out April 12 Against Magic Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on April 10, White posted nine points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 144-118 win over the Pelicans. White paces his squad in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 16.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks.

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