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Dennis Schroder
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dennis Schroder

Cleveland Cavaliers • #8 PG

Dennis Schröder Out April 12 Against Wizards (Rest)

Dennis Schroder (Rest) is out for the upcoming game against the Wizards on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 10.5 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

In his last game on April 10, Schroder recorded seven points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 124-102 loss to the Hawks. Schroder is averaging 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dennis Schroder

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