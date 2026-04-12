Dennis Schröder Out April 12 Against Wizards (Rest)

In his last game on April 10, Schroder recorded seven points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 124-102 loss to the Hawks. Schroder is averaging 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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