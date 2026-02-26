Deni Avdija Out Feb. 26 Against Bulls Due To Back Injury
Deni Avdija (Back) is out for the upcoming game against the Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 4 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
Avdija didn't score in his last appearance, a 92-77 win over the Suns on Feb. 22. Avdija leads his squad in both points (24.4 per game) and assists (6.6), and averages 7.0 boards. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.