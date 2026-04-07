DeMar DeRozan Questionable April 7 Against Warriors Due To Hamstring Injury
DeMar DeRozan (Hamstring) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Warriors on Tuesday, April 7. As of Tuesday morning, the Warriors are favored by 15.5 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 138-109 loss to the Clippers on April 5, DeRozan put up nine points and one block. DeRozan leads his team in points per contest (18.4), and averages 2.9 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.