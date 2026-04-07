DeMar DeRozan Questionable April 7 Against Warriors Due To Hamstring Injury

In his most recent game, a 138-109 loss to the Clippers on April 5, DeRozan put up nine points and one block. DeRozan leads his team in points per contest (18.4), and averages 2.9 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.