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DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings • #10 GF

DeMar DeRozan Questionable April 7 Against Warriors Due To Hamstring Injury

DeMar DeRozan (Hamstring) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Warriors on Tuesday, April 7. As of Tuesday morning, the Warriors are favored by 15.5 with a total of 234.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 138-109 loss to the Clippers on April 5, DeRozan put up nine points and one block. DeRozan leads his team in points per contest (18.4), and averages 2.9 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
DeMar DeRozan

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