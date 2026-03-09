FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

DeMar DeRozan Out March 8 Against Bulls (Illness)

DeMar DeRozan (Illness) is out for the upcoming contest against the Bulls on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday evening, the Bulls are favored by 2.5 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

DeRozan totaled 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in his most recent action, a 133-123 loss to the Pelicans on March 5. DeRozan leads his team in points per game (18.2), and averages 3.0 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

