DeMar DeRozan Out March 8 Against Bulls (Illness)

DeRozan totaled 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in his most recent action, a 133-123 loss to the Pelicans on March 5. DeRozan leads his team in points per game (18.2), and averages 3.0 boards and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.