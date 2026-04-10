DeMar DeRozan Out April 10 Against Warriors Due To Hamstring Injury

DeRozan put up nine points and one block in his last appearance, a 138-109 loss to the Clippers on April 5. DeRozan is tops on his team in points per game (18.4), and averages 2.9 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

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