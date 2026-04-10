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DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings • #10 GF

DeMar DeRozan Out April 10 Against Warriors Due To Hamstring Injury

DeMar DeRozan (Hamstring) is out for the upcoming game against the Warriors on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Warriors are favored by 11.5 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

DeRozan put up nine points and one block in his last appearance, a 138-109 loss to the Clippers on April 5. DeRozan is tops on his team in points per game (18.4), and averages 2.9 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
DeMar DeRozan

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