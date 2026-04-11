DeMar DeRozan DTD For April 12 Against Trail Blazers Due To Hamstring Injury
DeMar DeRozan (Hamstring) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 16.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 138-109 loss to the Clippers on April 5, DeRozan had nine points and one block. DeRozan is tops on his squad in points per contest (18.4), and averages 2.9 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.