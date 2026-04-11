DeMar DeRozan DTD For April 12 Against Trail Blazers Due To Hamstring Injury

In his most recent game, a 138-109 loss to the Clippers on April 5, DeRozan had nine points and one block. DeRozan is tops on his squad in points per contest (18.4), and averages 2.9 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

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