Dejounte Murray Questionable March 16 Against Mavericks (Illness)

In his most recent game, a 107-105 loss to the Rockets on March 13, Murray put up 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal. Murray is averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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