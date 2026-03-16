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Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans

Dejounte Murray

New Orleans Pelicans • #5 PG

Dejounte Murray Questionable March 16 Against Mavericks (Illness)

Dejounte Murray (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Mavericks on Monday, March 16. As of Monday afternoon, the Pelicans are favored by 8.5 with a total of 240.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 107-105 loss to the Rockets on March 13, Murray put up 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal. Murray is averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dejounte Murray

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