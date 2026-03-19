Dejounte Murray Out March 19 Against Clippers Due To Achilles Injury

In his last game on March 18, Murray recorded 17 points, four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in a 124-109 win over the Clippers. Murray is averaging 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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