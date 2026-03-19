Dejounte Murray Out March 19 Against Clippers Due To Achilles Injury
Dejounte Murray (Achilles) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Clippers on Thursday, March 19. As of Thursday afternoon, the Pelicans are favored by 2.5 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 18, Murray recorded 17 points, four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in a 124-109 win over the Clippers. Murray is averaging 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.