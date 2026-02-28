FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans

Dejounte Murray

New Orleans Pelicans • #5 PG

Dejounte Murray Out Feb. 28 Against Jazz (Reconditioning)

Dejounte Murray (Reconditioning) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Jazz on Saturday, Feb. 28. As of Friday evening, the Pelicans are favored by 6 with a total of 243.5.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 26, Murray posted 17 points, three rebounds, nine assists, four steals and one block in a 129-118 win over the Jazz. Murray is averaging 15.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Dejounte Murray

