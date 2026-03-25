Deandre Ayton Questionable March 25 Against Pacers Due To Back Injury

Last time out on March 23, Ayton recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds and one steal in a 113-110 loss to the Pistons. Ayton leads his team in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

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