Deandre Ayton Questionable March 25 Against Pacers Due To Back Injury
Deandre Ayton (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Pacers on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Lakers are favored by 9.5 with a total of 239.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 23, Ayton recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds and one steal in a 113-110 loss to the Pistons. Ayton leads his team in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.