Dean Wade Questionable Feb. 27 Against Pistons Due To Ankle Injury
Dean Wade (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Pistons on Friday, Feb. 27. As of Friday morning, the Pistons are favored by 6 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his last game on Feb. 25, Wade posted four rebounds and four assists in a 118-116 loss to the Bucks. Wade is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
