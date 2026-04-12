Dean Wade Out April 12 Against Wizards Due To Ankle Injury

Last time out on April 10, Wade posted three points and three rebounds in a 124-102 loss to the Hawks. Wade is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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