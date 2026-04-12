Dean Wade Out April 12 Against Wizards Due To Ankle Injury
Dean Wade (Ankle) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Wizards on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 10.5 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 10, Wade posted three points and three rebounds in a 124-102 loss to the Hawks. Wade is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.