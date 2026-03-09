Dean Wade DTD For March 9 Against 76ers Due To Ankle Injury
Dean Wade (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the 76ers on Monday, March 9. As of Monday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 109-98 loss to the Celtics on March 8, Wade tallied seven points, three rebounds and one steal. Wade is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
