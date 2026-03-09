FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade

Cleveland Cavaliers • #32 PF

Dean Wade DTD For March 9 Against 76ers Due To Ankle Injury

Dean Wade (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the 76ers on Monday, March 9. As of Monday afternoon, the Cavaliers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 109-98 loss to the Celtics on March 8, Wade tallied seven points, three rebounds and one steal. Wade is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Dean Wade

