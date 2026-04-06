FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade

Cleveland Cavaliers • #32 PF

Dean Wade DTD For April 6 Against Grizzlies Due To Ankle Injury

Dean Wade (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Grizzlies on Monday, April 6. As of Monday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 14 with a total of 237.5.

What It Means

Wade tallied two points, one rebound and one assist in his last action, a 136-131 win over the Magic on March 24. Wade is averaging 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dean Wade

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News