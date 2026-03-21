De'Anthony Melton Questionable March 21 Against Hawks Due To Knee Injury
De'Anthony Melton (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Hawks on Saturday, March 21. As of Saturday afternoon, the Hawks are favored by 11 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 20, Melton recorded 14 points, four rebounds and one block in a 115-101 loss to the Pistons. Melton is averaging 13.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.