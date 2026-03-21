De'Anthony Melton Questionable March 21 Against Hawks Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on March 20, Melton recorded 14 points, four rebounds and one block in a 115-101 loss to the Pistons. Melton is averaging 13.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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