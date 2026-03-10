De'Anthony Melton Questionable March 10 Against Bulls Due To Adductor Injury
De'Anthony Melton (Adductor) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Bulls on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Warriors are favored by 6 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 119-116 loss to the Jazz on March 9, Melton tallied 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Melton is averaging 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.