FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton

Golden State Warriors • #8 PG

De'Anthony Melton Questionable March 10 Against Bulls Due To Adductor Injury

De'Anthony Melton (Adductor) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Bulls on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Warriors are favored by 6 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 119-116 loss to the Jazz on March 9, Melton tallied 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Melton is averaging 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Anthony Melton

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Golden State WarriorsRecent Golden State Warriors Player News

View All Golden State Warriors Player News