De'Anthony Melton DTD For March 27 Against Wizards Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on March 25, Melton put up 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 109-106 win over the Nets. Melton is averaging 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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