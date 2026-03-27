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De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton

Golden State Warriors • #8 PG

De'Anthony Melton DTD For March 27 Against Wizards Due To Knee Injury

De'Anthony Melton (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Wizards on Friday, March 27. As of Friday evening, the Warriors are favored by 13.5 with a total of 230.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 25, Melton put up 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 109-106 win over the Nets. Melton is averaging 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Anthony Melton

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