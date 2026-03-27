De'Anthony Melton DTD For March 27 Against Wizards Due To Knee Injury
De'Anthony Melton (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Wizards on Friday, March 27. As of Friday evening, the Warriors are favored by 13.5 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 25, Melton put up 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 109-106 win over the Nets. Melton is averaging 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.