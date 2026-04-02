De'Anthony Melton DTD For April 2 Against Cavaliers Due To Thumb Injury
De'Anthony Melton (Thumb) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Cavaliers on Thursday, April 2. As of Thursday morning, the Cavaliers are favored by 10.5 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 116-93 loss to the Nuggets on March 29, Melton put up one rebound, three assists and two steals. Melton is averaging 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.