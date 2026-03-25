De'Aaron Fox Out March 25 Against Grizzlies Due To Back Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 136-111 win over the Heat on March 23, Fox totaled 14 points, three rebounds, six assists and one steal. Fox is averaging 18.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.