Day'Ron Sharpe Out March 10 Against Pistons Due To Thumb Injury
Day'Ron Sharpe (Thumb) is out for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 14.5 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 126-115 win over the Grizzlies on March 9, Sharpe tallied 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Sharpe is averaging 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
