Day'Ron Sharpe Out March 10 Against Pistons Due To Thumb Injury

In his last appearance, a 126-115 win over the Grizzlies on March 9, Sharpe tallied 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Sharpe is averaging 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.