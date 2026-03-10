FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Day'Ron Sharpe
Brooklyn Nets

Day'Ron Sharpe

Brooklyn Nets • #20 C

Day'Ron Sharpe Out March 10 Against Pistons Due To Thumb Injury

Day'Ron Sharpe (Thumb) is out for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Pistons are favored by 14.5 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 126-115 win over the Grizzlies on March 9, Sharpe tallied 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Sharpe is averaging 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Day'Ron Sharpe

