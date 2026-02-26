FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat

Davion Mitchell

Miami Heat • #45 PG

Davion Mitchell Questionable Feb. 26 Against 76ers Due To Head Injury

Davion Mitchell (Head) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the 76ers on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the 76ers are favored by 1.5 with a total of 240.5.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, Mitchell put up eight points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal in a 128-117 loss to the Bucks. Mitchell leads his squad in assists with 7.1 per game, and averages 9.0 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davion Mitchell

