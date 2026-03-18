Darius Garland Questionable March 18 Against Pelicans Due To Toe Injury

Garland tallied 25 points, two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 119-115 loss to the Spurs on March 16. Garland is averaging 18.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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