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Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland Questionable March 18 Against Pelicans Due To Toe Injury

Darius Garland (Toe) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pelicans on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday morning, the Pelicans are favored by 2 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Garland tallied 25 points, two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 119-115 loss to the Spurs on March 16. Garland is averaging 18.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

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