Darius Garland Questionable March 18 Against Pelicans Due To Toe Injury
Darius Garland (Toe) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Pelicans on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday morning, the Pelicans are favored by 2 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
Garland tallied 25 points, two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 119-115 loss to the Spurs on March 16. Garland is averaging 18.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.