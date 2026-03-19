Darius Garland Out March 19 Against Pelicans Due To Toe Injury

Garland tallied 13 points, one rebound, six assists and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 124-109 loss to the Pelicans on March 18. Garland is averaging 18.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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