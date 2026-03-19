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Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland Out March 19 Against Pelicans Due To Toe Injury

Darius Garland (Toe) is out for the upcoming matchup against the Pelicans on Thursday, March 19. As of Thursday afternoon, the Pelicans are favored by 2.5 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

Garland tallied 13 points, one rebound, six assists and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 124-109 loss to the Pelicans on March 18. Garland is averaging 18.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

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