Darius Garland Out March 13 Against Bulls Due To Toe Injury
Darius Garland (Toe) is out for the upcoming game against the Bulls on Friday, March 13. As of Friday morning, the Clippers are favored by 12.5 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 11, Garland recorded 21 points, one rebound, six assists and two steals in a 153-128 win over the Timberwolves. Garland is averaging 17.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.