Darius Garland Out March 13 Against Bulls Due To Toe Injury

In his last game on March 11, Garland recorded 21 points, one rebound, six assists and two steals in a 153-128 win over the Timberwolves. Garland is averaging 17.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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