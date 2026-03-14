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Darius Garland
Los Angeles Clippers

Darius Garland

Los Angeles Clippers • #10 PG

Darius Garland DTD For March 14 Against Kings Due To Toe Injury

Darius Garland (Toe) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Kings on Saturday, March 14. As of Saturday morning, the Clippers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

Garland tallied 21 points, one rebound, six assists and two steals in his last action, a 153-128 win over the Timberwolves on March 11. Garland is averaging 17.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Darius Garland

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