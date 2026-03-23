FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Danny Wolf
Brooklyn Nets

Danny Wolf

Brooklyn Nets • #2 PF

Danny Wolf DTD For March 23 Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury

Danny Wolf (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Trail Blazers on Monday, March 23. As of Sunday evening, the Trail Blazers are favored by 13.5 with a total of 219.5.

What It Means

Wolf tallied nine points and four rebounds in his most recent game, a 126-122 loss to the Kings on March 22. Wolf is averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Danny Wolf

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Brooklyn NetsRecent Brooklyn Nets Player News

View All Brooklyn Nets Player News