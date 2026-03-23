Danny Wolf DTD For March 23 Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury

Wolf tallied nine points and four rebounds in his most recent game, a 126-122 loss to the Kings on March 22. Wolf is averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

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