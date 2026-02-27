Daniel Gafford Out Feb. 27 Against Grizzlies Due To Ankle Injury
Daniel Gafford (Ankle) is out for the upcoming contest against the Grizzlies on Friday, Feb. 27. As of Thursday evening, the Mavericks are favored by 6 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24, Gafford totaled nine points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Gafford is averaging 8.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
