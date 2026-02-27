FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks • #21 PF

Daniel Gafford Out Feb. 27 Against Grizzlies Due To Ankle Injury

Daniel Gafford (Ankle) is out for the upcoming contest against the Grizzlies on Friday, Feb. 27. As of Thursday evening, the Mavericks are favored by 6 with a total of 235.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 123-114 win over the Nets on Feb. 24, Gafford totaled nine points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Gafford is averaging 8.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Daniel Gafford

