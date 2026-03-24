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Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks • #21 PF

Daniel Gafford DTD For March 25 Against Nuggets Due To Shoulder Injury

Daniel Gafford (Shoulder) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Nuggets on Wednesday, March 25.

What It Means

Last time out on March 23, Gafford posted 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in a 137-131 loss to the Warriors. Gafford is tops on his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 9.5 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Written by Data Skrive on
Daniel Gafford

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