Daniel Gafford DTD For March 25 Against Nuggets Due To Shoulder Injury

Last time out on March 23, Gafford posted 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in a 137-131 loss to the Warriors. Gafford is tops on his squad in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 9.5 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.