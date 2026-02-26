FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks • #21 PF

Daniel Gafford DTD For Feb. 26 Against Kings Due To Ankle Injury

Daniel Gafford (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Kings on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Mavericks are favored by 6.5 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 24, Gafford posted nine points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a 123-114 win over the Nets. Gafford is averaging 8.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change.

Daniel Gafford

