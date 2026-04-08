Daniel Gafford DTD For April 8 Against Suns Due To Shoulder Injury
Daniel Gafford (Shoulder) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Suns are favored by 10.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
Gafford totaled seven points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his most recent action, a 134-128 win over the Lakers on April 5. Gafford is averaging 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.