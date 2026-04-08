Daniel Gafford DTD For April 8 Against Suns Due To Shoulder Injury

Gafford totaled seven points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his most recent action, a 134-128 win over the Lakers on April 5. Gafford is averaging 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

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