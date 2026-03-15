Dalen Terry Questionable March 15 Against Trail Blazers Due To Shoulder Injury
Dalen Terry (Shoulder) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 15. As of Sunday afternoon, the Trail Blazers are favored by 8.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 14, Terry put up three points, two rebounds, two assists and one block in a 104-97 win over the Nets. Terry is averaging 3.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.