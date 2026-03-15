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Dalen Terry
Philadelphia 76ers

Dalen Terry

Philadelphia 76ers • #14 SG

Dalen Terry Questionable March 15 Against Trail Blazers Due To Shoulder Injury

Dalen Terry (Shoulder) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 15. As of Sunday afternoon, the Trail Blazers are favored by 8.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, Terry put up three points, two rebounds, two assists and one block in a 104-97 win over the Nets. Terry is averaging 3.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dalen Terry

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