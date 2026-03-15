Dalen Terry Questionable March 15 Against Trail Blazers Due To Shoulder Injury

In his last game on March 14, Terry put up three points, two rebounds, two assists and one block in a 104-97 win over the Nets. Terry is averaging 3.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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